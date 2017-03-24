U.N. panel on N. Korea endorsed for another year

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the work of the eight-member panel of experts on North Korean sanctions for another year.

The 15-member council endorsed a continuation of their work until April 24, 2018, which includes the production of a yearly report detailing Pyongyang's sanctions violations and how countries around the globe are implementing the sanctions measures.

Beyond representation from the five permanent Security Council members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States --the panel includes members from Japan, South Korea and South Africa.

The annual resolution, which was sponsored by the United States, also lays out the timeline for when the midterm and final reports are due.

This year, the panel is to present its midterm report to the Security Council North Korea sanctions committee by Aug. 5 and it is to be submitted to the council no later than Sept. 6.

Similarly, the panel is to first present its final report next year to the sanctions committee by Feb. 1, with the final product being submitted to the council by March 14.

Also contained in the text is the requirement that the council review and take action on the panel's mandate by March 24 next year.

The panel of experts was formed in 2009 with the aim of providing its findings and recommendations to the council each year.

North Korea has so far conducted five underground nuclear tests and last year alone carried out more than 20 ballistic missile tests, which are continuing into this year, in violation of past U.N. resolutions.

On Thursday, Fox News quoted U.S. officials as saying the North is in the final stages of preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear test in the coming days.

The latest report put out by the panel in February determined that North Korea is increasing the scale and refinement of the tactics it uses to evade international sanctions, particularly in the lucrative trade in military technology.

Meanwhile, North Korean Ambassador Ja Song Nam, in a letter dated March 23, asked U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to bring the attention of the joint U.S. and South Korean military drills, which they take issue with, to the Security Council.

The ambassador previously submitted a letter to the council president earlier in the month with the same request, which he says has been ignored. Over the years North Korea has taken aim at the drills which they view as a preparation for war.

The start of the drills last month, they said, prompted their ballistic missile tests less than a week later with three of the four landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"This is an extreme end of unfairness and double standard and a shabby prejudice," Ja said in the letter, claiming that it was not fair that their launches are taken up in the council while the drills are never addressed as a threat to international peace and security.

