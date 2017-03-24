China warns Japan not to mislead young people over wartime history

China warned Japan on Friday against misleading its future generations with a "wrong view of history" after officials in Tokyo finished authorizing textbooks to be used in the 2018 school year.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying criticized Japanese government officials for trying to downplay or modify the number of Chinese victims in the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

Hua made the comments during a press briefing when asked about what China thinks of Japanese high school textbooks, to be used from April 2018, that continue to say that there is not yet a commonly accepted view of the number.