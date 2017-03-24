Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 20:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:59 24 March 2017

China warns Japan not to mislead young people over wartime history

BEIJING, March 24, Kyodo

China warned Japan on Friday against misleading its future generations with a "wrong view of history" after officials in Tokyo finished authorizing textbooks to be used in the 2018 school year.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying criticized Japanese government officials for trying to downplay or modify the number of Chinese victims in the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

Hua made the comments during a press briefing when asked about what China thinks of Japanese high school textbooks, to be used from April 2018, that continue to say that there is not yet a commonly accepted view of the number.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  4. 18 Mar 2017Creditor carmakers eye pursuing court-led restructuring of Takata
  5. 18 Mar 2017Head of S. Korea's SK Group questioned by prosecutors in graft probe

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete