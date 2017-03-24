Japan issues order to troops over U.N. S. Sudan mission completion

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Friday issued an order to the Self-Defense Forces to withdraw from a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by late May, which will end a more than five-year deployment of Japanese troops in the fledgling African country.

Noting that the activities of the Ground Self-Defense Force's civil engineering units have been "highly evaluated" by the United Nations and the South Sudan government, Inada told a meeting of ministry officials to make utmost efforts to ensure that all SDF members will safely return home.

Japan began sending a civil engineering unit to South Sudan in January 2012 for the U.N. mission called UNMISS to help develop road and infrastructure. South Sudan is the newest country in the world, having gained independence from Sudan in 2011.