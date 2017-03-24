Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 20:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:15 24 March 2017

Japan issues order to troops over U.N. S. Sudan mission completion

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Friday issued an order to the Self-Defense Forces to withdraw from a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by late May, which will end a more than five-year deployment of Japanese troops in the fledgling African country.

Noting that the activities of the Ground Self-Defense Force's civil engineering units have been "highly evaluated" by the United Nations and the South Sudan government, Inada told a meeting of ministry officials to make utmost efforts to ensure that all SDF members will safely return home.

Japan began sending a civil engineering unit to South Sudan in January 2012 for the U.N. mission called UNMISS to help develop road and infrastructure. South Sudan is the newest country in the world, having gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan to issue order over U.N. S. Sudan mission completion
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  4. 18 Mar 2017Creditor carmakers eye pursuing court-led restructuring of Takata
  5. 18 Mar 2017Head of S. Korea's SK Group questioned by prosecutors in graft probe

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete