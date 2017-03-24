Toshiba finalizing plan for Chapter 11 for U.S. nuclear unit

Toshiba Corp. is finalizing a plan for its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the end of the month, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The embattled Japanese conglomerate is looking to finalize losses related to the unit within the current fiscal year ending on March 31 through the bankruptcy filing, as its major creditors are urging the company to do so.

Still, the filing could be delayed till April, the sources said. Some executives are concerned that the decision could affect approval that it will seek at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Thursday next week for the planned spin-off of its prized chip business as part of its restructuring steps.