Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 21:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:37 24 March 2017

Toshiba finalizing plan for Chapter 11 for U.S. nuclear unit

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. is finalizing a plan for its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the end of the month, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The embattled Japanese conglomerate is looking to finalize losses related to the unit within the current fiscal year ending on March 31 through the bankruptcy filing, as its major creditors are urging the company to do so.

Still, the filing could be delayed till April, the sources said. Some executives are concerned that the decision could affect approval that it will seek at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Thursday next week for the planned spin-off of its prized chip business as part of its restructuring steps.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Toshiba delays earnings release again on troubled U.S. nuclear unit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  4. 18 Mar 2017Creditor carmakers eye pursuing court-led restructuring of Takata
  5. 18 Mar 2017Head of S. Korea's SK Group questioned by prosecutors in graft probe

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete