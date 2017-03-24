Close

Kyodo News

March 24, 2017 21:37

20:45 24 March 2017

Abe tells May of Japan's solidarity after London terror attack

TOKYO, March 24, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his British counterpart Theresa May on Friday that Japan stands alongside the country following this week's deadly terror attack in central London, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

In a 10-minute telephone call, Abe expressed his condolences and offered May a message of solidarity over Wednesday's vehicle and knife attack near the British parliament, which left five people dead including the lone attacker.

They both resolutely condemned acts of terror, the ministry said in a statement.

  • London on alert following terror attack
