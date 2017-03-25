Japan-EU motion steps up against N. Korea rights abuses

The top U.N. human rights panel agreed Friday to strengthen oversight of North Korea with an eye on holding accountable those responsible for human rights abuses in the repressive country.

The 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council adopted by consensus a resolution submitted by Japan and the European Union, with a U.N. diplomatic source saying countries such as China, Cuba and Venezuela opposed a vote.

Just prior to the adoption of the motion, a Chinese representative said Beijing does not want human rights to be addressed as a political issue, adding provocative actions must be avoided as the situation on the Korean Peninsula is complex.

The resolution welcomes a recent report by U.N. Special Rapporteur on North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana that calls on the international community to refer the issue of Pyongyang's rights abuses to the International Criminal Court.

It then calls for having experts in legal accountability assess all information and testimony with a view to developing possible strategies to be used in any future accountability process.

The resolution also provides for strengthening the capability of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, including its field office in Seoul aimed at gathering evidence of Pyongyang's rights abuses.

Furthermore, the resolution expresses "grave concern" at the lack of positive action by North Korea on the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s and calls for settling the matter as quickly as possible.

There has been no substantial progress in bilateral talks on the issue, although North Korea agreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government in 2014 to reinvestigate the abductions of Japanese nationals.

Pyongyang said in February last year it was suspending the probe in response to tougher sanctions imposed by Japan over North Korean nuclear and missile tests.

The resolution makes no mention of the recent assassination in Malaysia of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysian authorities suspect North Korea orchestrated the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, who is known to have criticized the country's hereditary succession, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, using the highly toxic nerve agent VX. North Korea claims the man died from a heart attack.

The resolution adopted last year called for setting up an experts' group within the Human Rights Council to hold individuals in the North Korean regime responsible for rights abuses. The group worked closely with Quintana to compile the report recently submitted to the council.

