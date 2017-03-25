Tennis: Nishikori defeats Anderson to reach Miami Open 3rd round

Japan's world No. 4 Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Miami Open after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.

Nishikori, who reached the semifinals in 2014 before a runner-up finish last year, only had one ace to eight from the 2.03-meter-tall Anderson, but didn't let his 74th-ranked counterpart break once in their 1-hour, 28-minute encounter.

Nishikori next faces 25th seed Fernando Verdasco after the Spaniard beat qualifier Ernesto Escobedo of the United States 7-6(9), 7-5.

"The wind was strong and I couldn't take full swings, but it was a really good match to open a tournament," Nishikori said. "I managed to break early in both sets and I believe that put him under more pressure."

"I was returning well and that also led to good plays elsewhere. I made few mistakes and I was perfect in almost every aspect of the game."

The absence of the top two in the world rankings, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, both due to right elbow injuries, sees Nishikori seeded second -- the highest to date for the 27-year-old in an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. But he played down the significance as he eyes his first trophy in the series.

"I think it is a good chance to some degree, but I'm not bothered by that too much," he said. "Because this (seeding) is due to the top two players being out, I'm not thinking of myself as the second seed. In terms of my ability, I still have a way to go."

Yoshihito Nishioka, ranked 58th, led 13th seed Jack Sock of the United States 4-2 in the first set but withdrew after hurting his left knee.

"My left leg got stuck and the knee didn't feel like it was in the right place. There's no pain now but it's the first time I've suffered this sort of injury and don't know how serious it is," said Nishioka, who had beaten Sock in February.

"I thought I had a chance to win, (but) I've had matches coming thick and fast and my body was near its limit."

In the women's tournament, qualifier Risa Ozaki defeated 16th seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in a match that ended past 2 a.m. on Saturday. Meanwhile, Japanese compatriot Naomi Osaka went out in the second round, beaten by third seed Simona Halep of Romania 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Ozaki, a 22-year-old ranked 87th in the world, won seven of her nine break points opportunities, while Bertens secured only five of her 12 chances. The 21st-ranked Dutchwoman also struggled with her first serve, getting just 40 percent in.

"As the game went on this long, I wanted to win more. The wind was strong but I felt it was to my advantage," Ozaki said. "I'm glad I'm able to reach the third round of a big competition like this."

Osaka, the highest ranked Japanese female player at 49th, couldn't maintain her focus at crunch moments against the fifth-ranked Halep in a match disrupted twice by rain.

"There was a long game at 1-1 in the third set when I was serving, and dropping that was the watershed," the 19-year-old said. "The top 10 players know what they have to do when it matters."

