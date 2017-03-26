Rugby: Sunwolves couldn't cope with Stormers change of tactics

The Sunwolves showed once again they are capable of taking on the best rugby teams in the world. But once again they showed they are unable to do so for the full 80 minutes as they fell 44-31 to the Stormers on Saturday night.

On a hot, muggy evening at Singapore National Stadium, Filo Tiatia's side squandered a 24-10 lead to make it five defeats from five games.

"We were probably our own worst enemy," Tiatia said. "Some poor decisions let them get into our territory. The Stormers are a very good team and we put them under pressure and scored some exciting tries. But that is just another game we have let them off the hook."

Injuries didn't help with three of the Sunwolves star performers -- Derek Carpenter, Sam Wykes and captain Ed Quirk -- forced to leave the field either side of halftime. But it was the ability of the Cape Town-based side to change tactics that eventually proved the difference between the two sides.

"They put us under pressure early on with their line speed and our initial game plan wasn't really working," said Stormers coach Robbie Fleck, whose side are now 4-0.

"We were always playing catch-up in the first half. But we had a good chat at halftime and didn't panic and there was a big improvement in the second half."

The game opened in spectacular fashion with Derek Carpenter, Shota Emi and Liaki Moli touching down for the Sunwolves and EW Viljoen scoring what must be a contender for try of the year for the Stormers.

But everything changed in the 34th minute when Rynhardt Elstadt barged his way over following a period of sustained pressure from the Stormers pack.

With the South Africans realizing the pick-and-go was the way to unlock the Sunwolves defense, street-savvy rugby took over.

Carpenter grabbed a well deserved second try just after the break. But with the Stormers pack on the front foot and halfbacks Dewaldt Duvenage and Robert Du Preez becoming more and more dominant, it was the Stormers who finished strongest, scoring 24 unanswered points with Wilco Louw, Duvenage, Mbongeni Mbonambi and Bjorn Basson all crossing the chalk as the Sunwolves faded and started missing tackles.

"The Stormers changed tactics and attacked the fringes and did well," rued Tiatia.

However, the former All Black remained positive the team was moving in the right direction.

"We will obviously look at our errors and the things we need to be better at. But it's just a question of nailing a few things and getting our execution right."

Jumpei Ogura, one simple penalty miss aside, had a good game at flyhalf for the Sunwolves, while Carpenter was back to his best at center.

"He was exciting, saw space and varied his kicking game well," Tiatia said of Ogura, who was making his first start in Super Rugby.

In the forwards, Moli once again impressed with his work rate as the pack held their own in the tight.

But it was in the loose where the Stormers excelled, as they made the most of some pretty lenient officiating regarding the breakdown and clear outs.

"There were some things happening off the ball that allowed them to create space and put us under pressure," said Tiatia.

It was, as Fleck pointed out, a game of two halves.

"The Sunwolves are a smart side and ever improving. But we put in a pretty powerful performance post the 42nd minute," said Fleck.

