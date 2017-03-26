Golf: Tanihara ousts Casey, Fisher to reach WGC Match Play semifinal

Japan's Hideto Tanihara reached the semifinals at his first World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday after defeating Paul Casey and Ross Fisher of England in the first two rounds of the knockout stage.

Tanihara, ranked 60th in the world, overcame world No. 16 Casey 2 and 1 in the round of 16 before cruising past 53rd-ranked Fisher 4 and 2 in the quarterfinals. The Japanese debutant is now set for a place at the Masters in Augusta in two weeks' time with his rank likely to rise above 50th.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States awaits in the semifinals for Tanihara, who became the second Japanese golfer to reach the last four of a WGC Match Play tournament since Toru Taniguchi, who finished third in 2001.

"I wasn't expecting to go as far as a berth in the last four but I'm glad I've managed to put in good performances," said Tanihara, who during the group round stunned world No. 6 Jordan Spieth of the United States.

"The points came my way as my opponents made mistakes when I had good shots. As I played I was feeling laid back as I took it for granted that I would be losing here," he said.

World No. 25 Spaniard Jon Rahm takes on 47th-ranked Bill Haas in the other semifinal on Sunday.

