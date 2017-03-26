Body of girl found near drainage ditch in eastern Japan

The naked body of a girl believed to be about 10 years old was found Sunday morning in a grass field near a drainage ditch in an eastern Japan city, police said.

The body was found at around 6:45 a.m. in the city of Abiko in Chiba Prefecture by a man who had come to fish in the Tone River nearby, the police said, adding the girl was confirmed dead at the site.

No clothes or other items that could be her belongings have yet been found at the site. The police have opened a criminal investigation.