Missing 9-year old Vietnamese girl found dead in Chiba

A 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, who had been missing since Friday, was found dead in a grass field near a drainage ditch in a city near Tokyo on Sunday, police said.

The naked body of Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third grade elementary school student, was found at around 6:45 a.m. in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, by a man who had come to fish in the Tone River nearby. The police have begun investigating her death as murder, although they have yet to determine the cause of death.

The girl, who lived in the nearby city of Matsudo, did not show up at school Friday morning, and police said a number of people in Matsudo had reported seeing a girl resembling the victim. The site where she was found is about 10 kilometers from the school.