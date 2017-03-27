Close

Kyodo News

March 27, 2017 14:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:01 27 March 2017

6 showing no vital signs, 3 others missing after avalanche in Tochigi

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 27, Kyodo

Six people appeared to show no vital signs and three others remained unaccounted for on Monday morning following an avalanche that occurred on a ski slope in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, a local fire department said.

About 50 senior high school students were believed to have been on the slope when the avalanche occurred at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in the morning, it said, adding that students were taking part in a springtime climbing event.

Two students and one teacher were also hurt in the avalanche, according to the fire department. The fire department received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  3. 21 Mar 2017Thailand, Uber agree to study legalizing ride-hailing: paper
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete