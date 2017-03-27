12:01 27 March 2017
6 showing no vital signs, 3 others missing after avalanche in Tochigi
UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 27, Kyodo
Six people appeared to show no vital signs and three others remained unaccounted for on Monday morning following an avalanche that occurred on a ski slope in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, a local fire department said.
About 50 senior high school students were believed to have been on the slope when the avalanche occurred at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in the morning, it said, adding that students were taking part in a springtime climbing event.
Two students and one teacher were also hurt in the avalanche, according to the fire department. The fire department received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m.
