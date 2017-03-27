16:31 27 March 2017
URGENT: China protests Japanese lawmaker's visit to Taiwan
BEIJING, March 27, Kyodo
China expressed strong opposition on Monday to a Japanese lawmaker's official visit to Taiwan over the weekend.
Expressing "solemn representations" over the visit during a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said it clearly runs counter to Japan's past pledges and causes "severe disruptions" in efforts by Beijing and Tokyo to improve ties.
The Chinese reaction came after Japanese vice minister of internal affairs Jiro Akama became the highest-level parliamentarian from Tokyo to visit Taiwan in an official capacity since the two sides severed diplomatic ties in 1972.
