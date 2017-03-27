Close

Kyodo News

March 27, 2017 17:02

16:32 27 March 2017

Arrest warrant sought for ousted S. Korean president Park

SEOUL, March 27, Kyodo

South Korean state prosecutors on Monday sought a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun Hye in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency, citing concerns that evidence could be destroyed.

Describing the charges against the 65-year-old former leader as "very serious," the prosecutors said that Park "abused (her) powerful presidential status and power" to force businesses to make donations, thus encroaching on their management freedom, and leaked important government secrets.

The prosecutors said in a statement to the press, "A lot of evidence has been collected but since the suspect has denied most of the allegations against her, there are concerns (of her) covering up evidence."

