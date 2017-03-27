Japan's Diet enacts record 97.45 tril. yen budget for FY 2017

Japan's parliament on Monday enacted a record 97.45 trillion yen ($880 billion) budget for fiscal 2017 to cover swelling social security costs, enhance defense capabilities and rejuvenate an economy mired in deflation.

Enactment of the budget comes as the Japanese economy is struggling to accelerate growth amid sluggish private consumption. And it was passed despite deliberations in the upper house being dominated by questions about alleged influence-peddling in a cut-price land deal that has shaken the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Controlled by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the House of Councillors passed the budget following approval by its budget committee earlier in the day. The more powerful House of Representatives had cleared the budget on Feb. 27.