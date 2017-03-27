Close

Kyodo News

March 28, 2017 0:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:43 27 March 2017

7 high school boys, 1 teacher die in avalanche in climbing lesson

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 27, Kyodo

Seven senior high school boys and one teacher died in an avalanche Monday during a springtime climbing lesson on a ski slope in eastern Japan, local authorities said, making it one of the deadliest snowslide disasters in Japan in the past decade.

Forty more people were injured in the avalanche that occurred in Tochigi Prefecture and about 120 kilometers north of Tokyo, according to a fire department which received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m.

The seven boys and the teacher belonged to a competitive high school mountain club and were engaging in exercise to wade through deep snow when they were hit by an avalanche at around 8:30 a.m. The area was subject to an avalanche advisory at the time due to a heavy snowfall that started a day before.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • 8 high school students feared dead after avalanche in eastern Japan
  • 8 high school students feared dead after avalanche in eastern Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  3. 21 Mar 2017Thailand, Uber agree to study legalizing ride-hailing: paper
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete