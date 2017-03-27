7 high school boys, 1 teacher die in avalanche in climbing lesson

Seven senior high school boys and one teacher died in an avalanche Monday during a springtime climbing lesson on a ski slope in eastern Japan, local authorities said, making it one of the deadliest snowslide disasters in Japan in the past decade.

Forty more people were injured in the avalanche that occurred in Tochigi Prefecture and about 120 kilometers north of Tokyo, according to a fire department which received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m.

The seven boys and the teacher belonged to a competitive high school mountain club and were engaging in exercise to wade through deep snow when they were hit by an avalanche at around 8:30 a.m. The area was subject to an avalanche advisory at the time due to a heavy snowfall that started a day before.