U.N. talks begin on treaty to ban nuclear weapons

U.N. negotiations on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons began in New York on Monday, with Japan, the world's only atom-bombed country, not participating along with the five major nuclear powers.

"Regrettably, given the present circumstances, we must say that it would be difficult for Japan to participate in this conference in a constructive manner and in good faith," Nobushige Takamizawa, head of Japan's permanent delegation to the Conference on Disarmament based in Geneva.

"What is essential is to pursue practical and effective measures with the engagement of both Nuclear and non-nuclear weapon states," he said in remarks at the conference. "We will continue to pursue realistic and effective disarmament measures and will work to create a security environment conducive to the elimination of nuclear weapons."

Japan has said it aspires to a nuclear-weapon-free world as the only nation to have been attacked with atomic bombs. But it has been vague about whether it will join the U.N. talks, reflecting its reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrent for protection.

The first round of negotiations will run through Friday, with the second taking place from June 15 through July 7. Both sessions will be held in New York.

A total of 113 counties supported the start of negotiating such a treaty at the U.N. General Assembly in December, following a recommendation by Austria and other non-nuclear countries.

Austria and other countries that have strongly pursued the start of negotiations are aiming to draft a nuclear arms ban treaty by July.

Of the five major states possessing nuclear weapons, the United States, Britain, France and Russia are vehemently opposed to the treaty. China recently decided not to participate in the talks after weighing up the possibility of joining them.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley along with representatives of about 20 other nations spoke against the treaty outside the General Assembly hall.

"As a mom, as a daughter, there is nothing I want more for my family than a world with no nuclear weapons. But we have to be realistic," she said.

"Is there anyone that believes that North Korea would agree to a ban on nuclear weapons? So what you would see is the General Assembly would go through, in good faith trying to do something, but North Korea would be the one cheering and all of us and the people we represent would be the ones at risk," she said.

