Video Advisory (March 28) Kumamon and Kumamoto governor attend a press conference in Tokyo

Kumamon and Kumamoto governor attend a press conference in Tokyo

-- Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, and Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima attend a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on March 27, 2017, to announce plans to rebuild by 2019 Kumamoto Castle, damaged by a series of earthquakes in April 2016. The governor also praised Kumamon, who has been used to support reconstruction efforts, as providing "pride" to the people of the prefecture.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16079/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo