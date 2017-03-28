Japan eyes cap on overtime hours, equal pay under labor reform plan

A government panel unveiled an action plan Tuesday to reduce long working hours and ensure equal treatment for regular and nonregular employees as Japan seeks to promote broad labor reform.

The panel headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is calling for a cap on overtime work hours and penalties on violators in the action plan compiled based on an agreement between Japan's most powerful business lobby Keidanren and the labor union Rengo.

The maximum overtime work hours a month should not exceed 100 hours, even during busy seasons, according to the plan. If a busy period lasts for more than a month, average monthly overtime hours must not exceed 80 hours, a level said to cause serious health consequences.