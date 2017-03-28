World's 1st transplant performed of retinal cells from another's iPS cells

A Japanese team on Tuesday performed a pioneering transplant surgery utilizing so-called induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, to treat an older man suffering from wet-type age-related macular degeneration, a retinal degenerative disease that often leads to blindness.

In a procedure at Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital that took about an hour, the team transplanted retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells taken from one person, and into a patient in his 60s.

The surgery was performed after a health ministry panel in February approved the procedure, which could shorten the preparation time and reduce the cost of transplants involving iPS cells.