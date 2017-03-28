21:36 28 March 2017
World's 1st transplant performed of retinal cells from another's iPS cells
KOBE, March 28, Kyodo
A Japanese team on Tuesday performed a pioneering transplant surgery utilizing so-called induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, to treat an older man suffering from wet-type age-related macular degeneration, a retinal degenerative disease that often leads to blindness.
In a procedure at Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital that took about an hour, the team transplanted retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells taken from one person, and into a patient in his 60s.
The surgery was performed after a health ministry panel in February approved the procedure, which could shorten the preparation time and reduce the cost of transplants involving iPS cells.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.