Soccer: Kubo shines again as Japan beat Thailand to top Group B

Yuya Kubo struck again and had a pair of assists as Japan defeated Thailand 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier to overtake the Group B lead on Tuesday.

Before a crowd of more than 59,000 at Saitama Stadium, Kubo further cemented his place on Japan, setting up first-half goals for Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki, who scored his 50th international goal.

On the other side of halftime, the Belgian-based midfielder made it 3-0 for Vahid Halilhodzic's side before Maya Yoshida closed the scoring in the dying minutes against Thailand, who were mathematically eliminated from the Asian qualifiers.