15:53 29 March 2017
FEATURE: More businesses deploying disabled workers in key positions
TOKYO, March 29, Kyodo
More Japanese companies are active about deploying intellectually disabled workers in key positions as a way of promoting their business diversity.
Dai-ichi Life Challenged Co. introduced a system enabling handicapped workers to take leadership positions in 2011 as a means of enhancing their morale.
The Tokyo-based company has promoted three intellectually handicapped workers to section chiefs under the system.
