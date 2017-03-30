S. Korea's ousted Park appears for court hearing on arrest warrant

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye appeared Thursday at a Seoul court for a hearing into a request by state prosecutors for a warrant to arrest her in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

Park arrived at the Seoul Central District Court shortly before 10:30 a.m. but did not speak to reporters. The court is expected to deliver its decision between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

If arrested, Park, daughter of former South Korean President Park Chung Hee, will be the first former South Korean leader to be put behind bars since former leaders Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae Woo, who were jailed on corruption and mutiny charges in the mid-1990s.