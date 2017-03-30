Close

Kyodo News

March 30, 2017 15:50

15:44 30 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 30) Applicants for Japan's "Takarazuka" all-female musical theater

TOKYO, March 30, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Applicants for Japan's "Takarazuka" all-female musical theater

-- Applicants look for their numbers on a board to see if they have passed tests to enter the Takarazuka Music School, the institution that trains young women for two years to become actresses in Takarazuka Revue, Japan's all-female musical theater, in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, in western Japan on March 30, 2017. Of the 1,042 applicants, 40, or 1 in 26, passed the three rounds of tests. Those who passed screamed and wept with joy while being congratulated by students of the school, whose graduates are the only persons eligible to join the revue company.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16096/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

