Video Advisory (March 30) Applicants for Japan's "Takarazuka" all-female musical theater

Applicants for Japan's "Takarazuka" all-female musical theater

-- Applicants look for their numbers on a board to see if they have passed tests to enter the Takarazuka Music School, the institution that trains young women for two years to become actresses in Takarazuka Revue, Japan's all-female musical theater, in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, in western Japan on March 30, 2017. Of the 1,042 applicants, 40, or 1 in 26, passed the three rounds of tests. Those who passed screamed and wept with joy while being congratulated by students of the school, whose graduates are the only persons eligible to join the revue company.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16096/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo