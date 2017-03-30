16:25 30 March 2017
N. Korea likely to conduct 6th nuclear test in early April: report
SEOUL, March 30, Kyodo
North Korea is likely to conduct a nuclear test, its sixth overall, in the first week of April, a Seoul newspaper reported Thursday.
"We have intelligence that North Korea may conduct its sixth nuclear test in the first week of April and are in the process of confirming this," a South Korean military intelligence source said in a report by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Later Thursday, a Foreign Ministry spokesman warned North Korea to expect stern retaliation should it defy international warnings and proceed with nuclear or missile tests.
