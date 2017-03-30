Japan court dismisses request to halt reactor in Ehime

A Japanese district court Thursday dismissed a request from local residents to order the halt of a nuclear reactor, which restarted last year, at the Ikata power plant in western Japan.

The decision by the Hiroshima District Court came two days after the Osaka High Court revoked a lower court order halting two reactors at the Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture. In that case, the high court accepted an appeal by the plant's operator against the first injunction ever issued in Japan to stop an operating reactor.

The No. 3 reactor is one of only three of Japan's 42 commercial reactors nationwide now operating. The two others are the Nos. 1 and 2 reactors at Kyushu Electric's Sendai plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.