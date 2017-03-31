N. Koreans linked to Kim Jong Nam's murder arrive in Beijing

Two men linked to the apparent assassination seven weeks ago of Kim Jong Nam were among a group of North Koreans who arrived in Beijing on Friday from Malaysia on a flight believed to be transporting his body.

The pair, who resembled those suspected of involvement in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, were accompanied by officials who had engaged in behind-the-scenes negotiations over the transfer of the body to Pyongyang.

The North Koreans, who exited Beijing airport via a VIP gate, later entered the North Korean Embassy at around 3 a.m. They are expected to return to Pyongyang within days.