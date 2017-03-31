Many plaintiffs appeal ruling over nuclear disaster liability

A majority of plaintiffs suing the central government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for negligence over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on Friday appealed a lower court ruling to the Tokyo High Court, seeking greater compensation.

The Maebashi District Court, which ruled on March 17 that the central government and plant operator TEPCO were liable in the disaster, awarded to 62 of 137 plaintiffs a total of 38.55 million yen ($340,000) in damages, far less than the 1.5 billion yen sought by them.

Of those 137 plaintiffs, who all fled Fukushima Prefecture including some who evacuated voluntarily, 73 have appealed the district court decision. They included 42 plaintiffs awarded compensation by the lower court and 31 whose appeal for compensation was rejected.