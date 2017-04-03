Sumo: Kisenosato additionally diagnosed with chest muscle damage

Yokozuna Kisenosato has been diagnosed with damage to his left chest muscle in addition to the earlier-announced left upper arm injury, the Japan Sumo Association said as it made public his medical certificate Monday.

The document, dated March 27, said a monthlong recovery will be required for Kisenosato, who won the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka in March despite being hurt on the 13th day of the 15-day tourney.

His stablemaster Tagonoura originally did not mention the yokozuna's pectoralis major injury, suffered during a defeat to Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji.