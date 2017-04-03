Close

April 3, 2017 22:24

20:31 3 April 2017

Ruling parties agree to start conspiracy bill debate Thurs.

TOKYO, April 3, Kyodo

Japan's ruling parties have agreed to introduce a contentious bill on Thursday at a plenary session of the House of Representatives that would punish those planning to carry out serious crimes.

The Diet affairs chiefs of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito reached an agreement at a meeting on Monday morning, lawmakers said.

The government says the bill is necessary to ward off terrorism at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, and to ratify the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, which Japan signed in 2000.

