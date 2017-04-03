Moon elected as S. Korea opposition party's presidential candidate

South Korea's largest opposition party on Monday chose Moon Jae In as its presidential candidate, with the frontrunner declaring he will "put an end to the era of division and conflict" if he wins the May 9 election.

Moon, of the Democratic Party of Korea, won a combined 57 percent of some 1.4 million votes cast, followed by South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee Jung with 21.5 percent and Seongnam City Mayor Lee Jae Myung with 21.2 percent.

The in-house race also involved Goyang City Mayor Choi Sung.