Japan condemns terror attack, vows to stand with Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday condemned a suspected terrorist attack in Russia and stressed solidarity with Moscow.

"We will not tolerate terrorist acts. Russian President (Vladimir) Putin and the people of Russia and Japan stand together," Abe told reporters at the premier's office, referring to an explosion in the subway system in St. Petersburg on Monday that killed at least 11 people.

Russian authorities believe the blast is a terrorist attack, according to local media.