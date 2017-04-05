Close

April 5, 2017 23:28

22:12 5 April 2017

Japanese high school students fail to meet English proficiency target

TOKYO, April 5, Kyodo

Japan is struggling to improve English proficiency in public high schools, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday, with students' performance well behind targets set by the government.

As of December, 36.4 percent of third-year senior high school students scored "Grade Pre-2" or higher in the Eiken Test in Practical English Proficiency. That was up 2.1 percentage points from the previous year but a long way off the 50 percent target set by the government for third-year students to achieve by their graduation in March next year.

Eiken tests, administered by the Eiken Foundation of Japan, are one of the most widely used English proficiency tests in Japan. Grade Pre-2 is fourth highest with Grade 5 being the seventh and the lowest.

