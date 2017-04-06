Abe spurns calls for minister to quit over Fukushima evacuee gaffe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dismissed opposition calls Thursday for the resignation of the disaster reconstruction minister over remarks implying Fukushima evacuees yet to return to parts of the prefecture deemed safe to live in should fend for themselves.

Masahiro Imamura had been defending at a Tuesday press conference the central government's decision to delegate help for the "voluntary evacuees" from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster when he said it is such people's "own responsibility, their own choice" not to return.

"I want (Imamura) to continue to be alongside those affected by the disaster and devote every effort to his duties with the aim of (realizing) reconstruction as soon as possible," Abe said during a plenary session of the House of Representatives.