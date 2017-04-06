OPINION: Banning the bomb while North Korea builds them?

The opening gambit of an effort to ban nuclear weapons had an improvised feel to it when diplomats from more than 100 countries met at the United Nations headquarters in New York last week.

Although Costa Rica's Ambassador Elayne Whyte Gomez deftly guided the delegates through tricky procedural shoals, the real work will begin in June when negotiators plumb the deeper waters of substance.

Will the ban prohibit discrete activities like the use of nuclear weapons? The threat of use? Stockpiling? Transit? Or will it seek to prohibit everything related to nuclear weapons and include verification of disarmament? How useful can this exercise possibly be when nuclear weapon states have all refused to show up?

This was a key argument in Japanese U.N. Ambassador Nobushige Takamizawa's address to the delegates last week. He declared that "efforts to make such a treaty without the involvement of nuclear-weapon states will...further divide the international community."

In his view, "A ban treaty, if it does not lead to an actual reduction of a single nuclear warhead, would be of little significance." But the real source of worry in Asia may be one particular nuclear weapon state -- North Korea.

The increasingly threatening posture of North Korea is hard to ignore, especially in the wake of the March 6 ballistic missile test that sent four missiles soaring towards Japan.

Two critical dates are also approaching: the anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birth on April 15 and Military Foundation Day on April 25. Leader Kim Jong Un may be seeking to celebrate either or both of those days with more North Korean fireworks, probably with missile tests, but possibly another nuclear explosive test.

In this context, it is not hard to sympathize with Ambassador Takamizawa's statement that, "Even if such a ban treaty is agreed upon, we don't think that it would lead to the solution of real security issues, such as the threat by North Korea."

Japan is in the uncomfortable position of being the only country to have suffered the devastation of nuclear attacks in 1945 and it has wholeheartedly supported practical efforts designed to rid the world of nuclear weapons so that no one else should suffer again.

Obviously, the answer to Japan's real security threat from North Korea is not acquiring nuclear weapons for Japan, but better defenses, counter-targeting and protection of its exclusive economic zones in the Sea of Japan, as the Japanese Diet is now considering.

Ultimately, however, Japan also relies on the United States to deter a North Korean nuclear attack -- specifically, the threat that the United States might use nuclear weapons in response to a North Korean attack.

It's easy to see how no one taking Northeast Asian security seriously could at the same time take a global ban on nuclear weapons seriously, even if North Korea initially supported the U.N. resolution that kicked off the ban.

If negotiations can help reduce the risk that North Korea's neighbors face, they will likely be focused on the region, rather than a global, humanitarian-based initiative to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

This is not to say that efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula could not eventually converge with efforts toward a global prohibition. But, mitigating the risks that North Korea is now presenting are likely to be the highest priority in Northeast Asia for the foreseeable future.

It is unfortunate that Japan now finds itself in the unenviable position of not being able to endorse negotiations that have stemmed from the right source -- concern for the environmental and humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons.

It is also likely, however, that negotiators will take several years to overcome the considerable differences they exhibited last week in New York.

During this time, it may be possible to ensure that the ban complements rather than devalues existing efforts like the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. In the meanwhile, we must hope that the norm against using nuclear weapons that has persisted for over seven decades persists for a few years more.

(Sharon Squassoni is senior fellow and director, Proliferation Prevention Program, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.)

==Kyodo