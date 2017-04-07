Rugby: Sakura 7s regain core status on world series with win over S. Africa

Japan regained their core status on the Women's World Sevens Series thanks to a 22-10 win Friday over South Africa in the final of the qualifying tournament.

Playing in front of a full house at Hong Kong Stadium, the Sakura 7s rounded off two superb days of rugby in which they went undefeated, by coming from behind to join the world's elite sides in the 2017-18 season.

Wins on the first day over Jamaica, the Netherlands and China were followed up Friday by a 28-14 victory over China in the quarterfinals and a 31-0 drubbing of Italy in the semifinals.

"I'm really proud of the girls and they worked really hard," playmaker Chiharu Nakamura told World Rugby. "Every game was very tough for us, we really, really wanted to be in the World Series, so thank you to everyone."

Against the Lady Blitzbokke, Hitoshi Inada's side gave up two early tries to Nadine Roos and Zenay Jordaan.

But inspired by the brawn of Mateitoga Bogidraumainadave and brain of Nakamura, Japan hit back just before the break when Chisato Yokoo crossed the chalk with Mayu Shimizu adding the extras.

The score knocked the wind out of the South African sails and the second half was all Japan.

Ano Kuwai, and the 19-year-old pair of Honoka Tsutsumi and Shimizu all touched down and the Sakura 7s' tenacious defense did the rest.

Japan lost their core status when they went down 33-5 to Brazil in the game for ninth spot at the Rio Olympics.

The series' next stop is Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on April 22-23, the fourth of six legs on the 2016-17 tour.

==Kyodo