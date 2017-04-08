04:21 8 April 2017
Truck crashes into Stockholm store, 4 dead
LONDON, April 7, Kyodo
At least four people were killed and 15 injured Friday after a truck drove into a crowd of people outside a department store in the center of Stockholm, according to media reports.
"Sweden has been attacked. Everything points to a terror attack," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was quoted as telling reporters earlier in the day.
The BBC said one person was arrested.
