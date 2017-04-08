U.S. ready to take further action against Syria: envoy

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Friday that the United States is ready to take further military action against Syria.

"We are prepared to do more," she said during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria, adding, "But we hope that will not be necessary."

On Thursday, the United States launched a missile strike on an airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack using a deadly nerve agent was allegedly staged earlier this week, killing dozens of civilians including children.