Kyodo News

April 8, 2017 21:37

20:43 8 April 2017

Abe apologizes over minister's remarks on Fukushima evacuees

TOKYO, April 8, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Saturday over controversial remarks recently made by his disaster reconstruction minister, who implied that Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees from areas where the government deems safe should fend for themselves.

"The minister has already apologized himself but I want to straightforwardly express my apology," Abe told reporters in the city of Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, during his visit to see the area's reconstruction from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and ensuing nuclear disaster. The minister, Masahiro Imamura, was accompanying Abe.

Opposition parties have been calling for the resignation of Imamura, who told reporters Tuesday that the decision by people to remain evacuated from the areas outside the government-designated zones around the Fukushima Daiichi plant is their "own responsibility, their own choice."

