April 9, 2017 12:33

10:05 9 April 2017

Abe, Trump agree on close coordination over N. Korea issues

TOKYO, April 9, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the importance of close coordination over North Korean issues as Pyongyang continues its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

During a 45-minute phone conversation following a two-day meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, Abe also told Trump that Tokyo is watching closely how China responds to the issues, the Japanese leader told reporters.

Abe said he and Trump also "frankly exchanged opinions" over the issue of Syria as well as North Korea, following Thursday's U.S. military strike on a Syrian military airfield from which a chemical attack was allegedly launched, killing dozens of civilians including children.

