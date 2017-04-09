Close

April 9, 2017 12:33

10:16 9 April 2017

Fastener maker YKK serves halal meals at cafeteria in Japan

TOKYO, April 9, Kyodo

Japanese fastener maker YKK Corp. has started providing halal meals at the cafeteria of a factory in central Japan, as an increasing number of Muslims are going to the factory for training.

The company said it has set up a kitchen exclusively dedicated to halal food, which Muslims are permitted to consume under Islamic Law, at one of its plants in the city of Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.

The meals are served on plates used only for halal food to avoid indirect contact with non-halal food such as pork.

